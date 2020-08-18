1/1
K.S. Dukes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share K.S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
K.S. Dukes, 78, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on August 13, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born in Gainesville, FL on March 12, 1942 to the late Neal and Nell Doke Dukes. He has made Lake City his home since 1975, moving here from the Clearwater area and served in the Florida National Guard. He was a devout Christian and a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and went on many mission trips to Haiti and Guatemala for over 25 years. He also worked for over 30 years for the Florida Department of Corrections. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed being on the river and working in his yard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Barbara C. Dukes of Lake City; son, Matthew Matt Dukes (Tammy) of Lake City; brothers, Andy Dukes of Lake City and Eric Dukes (Thedas) of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Amy and Bentley Dukes along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Dukes will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved