K.S. Dukes, 78, of Lake City, passed away suddenly on August 13, 2020 at the Lake City Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born in Gainesville, FL on March 12, 1942 to the late Neal and Nell Doke Dukes. He has made Lake City his home since 1975, moving here from the Clearwater area and served in the Florida National Guard. He was a devout Christian and a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and went on many mission trips to Haiti and Guatemala for over 25 years. He also worked for over 30 years for the Florida Department of Corrections. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed being on the river and working in his yard.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Barbara C. Dukes of Lake City; son, Matthew Matt Dukes (Tammy) of Lake City; brothers, Andy Dukes of Lake City and Eric Dukes (Thedas) of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Amy and Bentley Dukes along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Dukes will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.