On Monday, May 25, 2020, God looked around His garden and found an empty place. When he looked on earth, He saw a radiant and infectious smile on Ky'ran Khalil Riggs "Ky" face. He gently placed His arms around him and lifted him to rest. We know God's garden is beautiful because He only takes the best. Ky'ran was born July 18, 2014 in Lake City, Florida to A'terria Cray and Ronald Riggs, Jr. Ky'ran was born as a Prince, and lived as a King. He attended Pinemount Elementary School, Lake City, FL, and graduated Kindergarten at the end of this school term. Ky'ran's personal interest included spending time with his family, playing video games (especially Madden 2020 and Roblox), and always said his Uncle Roger sucks! He was Christened and welcomed into the family of Christ at Word in Power Outreach Ministries, Lake City, FL.

Ky'ran leaves to cherish the memories of his life in the hearts of his loving mother and father, A'terria Cray and Ronald Riggs, Jr., Lake City, FL.; one loving brother, Khimere' Riggs, Lake City, FL; maternal grandparents, Shonta Jerry (Tremaine), Jacksonville, FL, Roger Cray, Sr., Alice Cray, Lorraine Jerry, both of Lake City, FL; paternal grandparents, Tiffany Smith (Quinton), Marcy Stewart Kelly, all of Lake City, FL, Ronald Riggs, Sr., Carolyn Johnson (Stanlee), and Lillie Riggs-McKellar; all of Philadelphia, PA; aunts, Tamera Williams (Kenric), Paris Smith, Aaliyah Allen (Khalil), Cierra Riggs, Naomi Riggs; uncles, Roger Cray, Jr., LaQavious Paul, Tyler Smith, Kenric Williams; special friend, Maegan Boris; hosts of great aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of Ky'ran's life will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Garden of Rest Cemetery, Lake Jeffery Road, Pastor David L. Jordan, Sr., Eulogist.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

