Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Dawson Wickline, 68, of Lake City, passed away Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019 at the Lake City Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Morganville, West Virginia on February 24, 1951 to the late William Wellington Wickline and Alma Brooks Wickline. He has made the Lake City and Wellborn area his home for the last 34 years and was a commercial electrical/refrigeration repair man for many years. He was a Titusville High School 1968 graduate and a Christian by faith. In his spare time, he enjoyed art and wood-working. He was very creative and was always painting or drawing. He was also known as a practical jokester and was known as the life of the party anywhere he was. He is preceded in death by two siblings, Erma Evangeline Hartley and Ronald Lee Wickline.

He is survived by his children, Krystal Wickline, Kurt Wickline, Amanda Sue Wickline and Johnathan Cole Wickline; brothers, Waymon Wickline and William Bill Wickline (Pat); his significant-other, Ethel Crews. Grandchildren, Sage Marie, Marshal Dawson, Rowan Fay and Ava along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

A visitation for Mr. Wickline will be held on Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Larry Dawson Wickline, 68, of Lake City, passed away Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019 at the Lake City Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born in Morganville, West Virginia on February 24, 1951 to the late William Wellington Wickline and Alma Brooks Wickline. He has made the Lake City and Wellborn area his home for the last 34 years and was a commercial electrical/refrigeration repair man for many years. He was a Titusville High School 1968 graduate and a Christian by faith. In his spare time, he enjoyed art and wood-working. He was very creative and was always painting or drawing. He was also known as a practical jokester and was known as the life of the party anywhere he was. He is preceded in death by two siblings, Erma Evangeline Hartley and Ronald Lee Wickline.He is survived by his children, Krystal Wickline, Kurt Wickline, Amanda Sue Wickline and Johnathan Cole Wickline; brothers, Waymon Wickline and William Bill Wickline (Pat); his significant-other, Ethel Crews. Grandchildren, Sage Marie, Marshal Dawson, Rowan Fay and Ava along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.A visitation for Mr. Wickline will be held on Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close