Larry O. Goss, 64, of Lake City, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born in Lake City on April 16, 1956 to the late Dewey S. and Genevieve Pope Goss. He has made Lake City his home all of his life and was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church here in Lake City. He worked for over 34 years with Occidental/PCS Corporation and was currently a salesman with the Southern Machines Corporation. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, tinkering with his Volkswagen Beetle, grilling and cooking out with his family. He is preceded in death by his sister, Pam Goss Douglas.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Teresa Feagle Goss of Lake City; daughter, Kristen Braswell (Greg) of Johns Creek, GA; son, Justin Goss (Natalie) of Lake City; grandchildren, Lillie Grace Clark and Carrigan Braswell; and his brother, Dale Goss (Teresa) of Lake City. Close family, Cindy & Shayne Edge along with their two children, Brock & Megan Edge; with extended family members and friends also survive.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Goss will be conducted on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery with Tom Bart officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of a visitation, the register book for Mr. Goss will be available Monday, May 18, 2020 till the day of the graveside service at the funeral home for anyone wishing to sign. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on May 19, 2020.