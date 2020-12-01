1/
Laura Lynn Lewis Hynes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Lynn Lewis Hynes, 53, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Shands University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville after a sudden illness. She was born in Lake City on October 7, 1967 to the late Oran Robert Lewis and Elsie Lewis. She has lived most of her life in Lake City and was of the Baptist faith. She worked for Nettles Sausage for over ten years and in her spare time, she enjoyed being outside, hunting arrowheads with her husband, nature and loved animals.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, David Hynes of Lake City; step-son, Brandon Hynes of Lake City; siblings, Robbie, Missy, Anne and Deana. Many extended family and friends also survive.
Memorial services for Mrs. Hynes will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved