Lennie Freeney Calhoun

Service Information
A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL
32643
(386)-454-1110
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
712 SW Bethlehem Ave.
Fort White, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
712 SW Bethlehem Ave.
Fort White, FL
View Map
Obituary
Lennie Freeney Calhoun, 97 passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She and the late Modies (Mod) Calhoun united in Holy Matrimony on August 16, 1943. Viewing for Ms. Calhoun will be held two hours prior to the funeral services on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 9-11am at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 712 SW Bethlehem Ave., Fort White, FL 32038. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Rev. Clarence DeSue Jr is the Pastor
Professional services entrusted to A. JEROME BROWN FUNERAL HOME (386) 454-1110.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 25, 2019
