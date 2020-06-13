Mr. Leo Horne, 78 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City. He was born the middle of seven children to the late Corbitt and Cassie Clark Horne and was a lifelong resident of Lake City. Mr. Horne was a graduate of Columbia High School class of 1959 and he also graduated from the University of Florida with a Master's degree in Automobile Mechanics. Mr. Horne was of the Baptist faith and a member of Northside Baptist Church in Lake City and he also served on many missions in Central America thru the years. Mr. Horne worked at McCall's Auto Parts from 1957 until 1971. He then purchased the Auto Shop that same year. In 1980 Leo purchased property across the street and built his own shop in 1985. Mr. Horne continued to work and serve the public until he sold the shop in 2015. From 1957 working at McCall's till 2015 when he sold his shop, Mr. Horne drove to and worked on the same block. He enjoyed working on his farm for the past five years and spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Horne was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Corbitt Horne, Jr. and Glenn Horne; and two sisters, Annette Lee and Anna May Harris.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Liz P. Horne; two sons, Skibo Horne (Teresa) and Jeff Horne (Alicia); eight grandchildren, Randi Mansukhani (Jamie), Cody Horne (Katlyn), Cassandra Horne and Zach Horne (Destanee); and Justin Horne (Jordyn), Jordyn Banner (Kent), Jessie Phillips (Cody), Jackson Horne and their mother, Johnna Horne; and thirteen great grandchildren, all of Lake City; two brothers, Hoyt Horne (Betty), Perry, FL and Neal Horne (Carol), Lake City; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Horne will be conducted on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Lake City Church of God with Pastor Burl Harkey and Pastor Chuck Miles officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Sunday afternoon, June 14, 2020, from 3:00 PM till 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954 Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 13, 2020.