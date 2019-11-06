Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Graveside service 10:00 AM Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Mark Carignan, 78, of Lake City, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. He was born in Portland, Maine on August 18, 1941 to the late Albert Achille and Gertrude Carrier Carignan. He has made Lake City his home since 1980 and was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church in Lake City. He was self-employed in the marketing and sales field and in his spare time, enjoyed playing bridge, singing in his church choir, board games and computer games as well as reading. He also loved to travel and was known to be quite an animated person as well as a history buff. He was also a very avid Florida Gator Fan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rita Carignan and half-sister, Carmen Bois.

He is survived by his sons, James Andrew Carignan of Grafton, MA and John Christopher Carignan (Shelley) of Cape Coral; siblings, Jeanine Valley of Topsham, ME, Albert E. Carignan (Jackie) of Biddeford, ME, Richard Carignan of Deltona and Marthe Carignan Shiver of Peaks Island, ME; grandchildren, Ian Michael Carignan of Lake City and Jacob Paul Carignan of New Mexico along with many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services for Mr. Carignan will be conducted on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Father Robert Trujillo of Epiphany Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow.

