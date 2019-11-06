Leroy D. Erixton, age 89, of White Springs, FL. passed away at Surrey Place in Live Oak, FL. on Monday, November 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in the chapel of Harry T. Reid Funeral Home in Jasper, FL. Interment will follow at Swift Creek Cemetery near White Springs, FL.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Lee was born on February 11, 1930 near St. Joseph, Missouri. The family made their way to Florida in 1948 and in 1951 he joined the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. It was there that he received injuries that would follow him the rest of his life. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart for his service to his country. Even with permanent disabilities, Lee worked hard to provide for his family on the farm. He was a faithful member of the Nazarene Church as long as his health permitted. Mr. Erixton was preceded in death by his wife Belva in June of 2010.
Survivors include his four sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Margaret Erixton, Terry and Cathy Erixton, Gary and Kim Erixton and Mike and Shand Erixton, all of White Springs, FL.; his brother, Robert Erixton (Linda) and sister, Doris Cooper, both of White Springs, FL.; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
HARRY T. REID FUNERAL HOME, Jasper, FL. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019