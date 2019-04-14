Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lesley L. Buck Williams, 86, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, April 12, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness. He was born in Lake Butler to the late William Leslie and Ethel Duren Williams. He has made the Lake Butler and Lake City area his home most of his life and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Price Creek Ward. He was a farmer by trade, and in his spare time, enjoyed fishing, working his different properties and taking his great-grandchildren to the store. He is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Bonnie Joann Williams, his granddaughter, Ashley Blackwell-Oneal and fifteen siblings.

He is survived by his children, Lori Sanchez (Jorgé) and Derrick L. Williams (Leslie) both of Lake City; sisters, Loretta Hubert (Don) of Branford and Reba Carter of Lake City. Grandchildren, Matthew and Shelby McCalvin both of Lake City and great-grandchildren, Micah Blackwell and Laci Oneal Williams both of Lake City also survive with one little peanut on the way.

Funeral services for Mr. Williams will be conducted on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Price Creek Ward (Old Country Club Road). Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening, April 14, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, 32025.

