Lewifine Williams
Mrs. Lewifine Williams was born on April 26, 1931, to the late Lewis and Creasie Bryant in Atkinson County, Georgia. Mrs. Williams was raised in O'brien, Florida. She leaves to cherish her memory: children, Joyce Ficklin, Beverly Jones (Tim), James Williams, and Michael Williams (Debbie); sister, Jacky Sweezer (Lenny); brothers, Odell Bryant and Archie Smith; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; hosts of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services for Mrs. Lewifine Williams will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Philadelphia Memorial Garden, County Road 242, Lake City, FL.
Walk-through viewing will be from 7:15 - 8:15 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
Memories & Condolences

October 29, 2020
