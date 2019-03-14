Lewis Henry Taylor Jr., 63, of Lake City suddenly passed away on March7, 2019 at his home, after battling cancer. Lewis was born to Lewis H. Taylor, Sr. and Martha E. Rose-Taylor on October 4th 1955 in Bluefield, WA.
Lewis loved woodworking and football.
He leaves behind two sons, David (Dawn) Taylor and Robert Taylor of Earlville, Il. Two brothers, Danny (Darlene) Taylor and Mike Taylor of Waynesboro, Arkansas and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kathy Taylor, Margaret Johnson.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019