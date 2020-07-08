Lillian Ann Parker Geiger (76) passed away on June 27, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. She was born August 5, 1943 in Jacksonville, Florida., the only child of Robert Thomas Parker and Lillie Midget Deese Parker. In 1948, Ann moved with her family to Lake City, closer to her parents native Suwannee County. She was educated in the Columbia County school system and graduated from Columbia High School in 1961. After high school, Ann attended Massey Business College in Jacksonville, where she received a certificate in Secretarial Science. Upon graduation, she returned to Lake City and began working at the VA Hospital, where she was employed for 15 years. In 1977, Ann married Maurice Geiger and together they raised three daughters in Wellborn, Florida. She left her job at the VA Hospital a few months before the birth of her first daughter to become a full time wife and mother. Following the death of her mother-in-law in 1992, Ann became the regular pianist for Wellborn United Methodist Church, a position she held until her passing. In addition to music, she enjoyed gardening, raising orchids with her husband, history, genealogy, and the numerous cats and dogs that have been a part of the Geiger family over the years.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Maurice Geiger of Wellborn; their three daughters, Alice Geiger of Wellborn, Marcia (James) Roe of Gainesville, Florida, and Joy Geiger of Wellborn; and two granddaughters, Carmen and Caitlin Roe of Gainesville. She is also survived by numerous cousins.
The visitation for Ann Geiger will be held on Friday, July 3rd from 5:00-7:00 pm at Dees-Parrish Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Wellborn United Methodist Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 4th. A graveside service will follow at McClellan Cemetery, just South of Wellborn. While flowers are certainly welcome the family requests that if you choose to make a memorial donation please direct it to the Wellborn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 245, Wellborn, FL 32094
