1/1
Lillian Ann Parker Geiger
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Ann Parker Geiger (76) passed away on June 27, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. She was born August 5, 1943 in Jacksonville, Florida., the only child of Robert Thomas Parker and Lillie Midget Deese Parker. In 1948, Ann moved with her family to Lake City, closer to her parents native Suwannee County. She was educated in the Columbia County school system and graduated from Columbia High School in 1961. After high school, Ann attended Massey Business College in Jacksonville, where she received a certificate in Secretarial Science. Upon graduation, she returned to Lake City and began working at the VA Hospital, where she was employed for 15 years. In 1977, Ann married Maurice Geiger and together they raised three daughters in Wellborn, Florida. She left her job at the VA Hospital a few months before the birth of her first daughter to become a full time wife and mother. Following the death of her mother-in-law in 1992, Ann became the regular pianist for Wellborn United Methodist Church, a position she held until her passing. In addition to music, she enjoyed gardening, raising orchids with her husband, history, genealogy, and the numerous cats and dogs that have been a part of the Geiger family over the years.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Maurice Geiger of Wellborn; their three daughters, Alice Geiger of Wellborn, Marcia (James) Roe of Gainesville, Florida, and Joy Geiger of Wellborn; and two granddaughters, Carmen and Caitlin Roe of Gainesville. She is also survived by numerous cousins.
The visitation for Ann Geiger will be held on Friday, July 3rd from 5:00-7:00 pm at Dees-Parrish Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Wellborn United Methodist Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 4th. A graveside service will follow at McClellan Cemetery, just South of Wellborn. While flowers are certainly welcome the family requests that if you choose to make a memorial donation please direct it to the Wellborn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 245, Wellborn, FL 32094
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home
458 S Marion Ave.
Lake City, FL 32025
386-752-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved