Guest Book View Sign Service Information John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home 88 East Main Street Meriden , CT 06450 (203)-235-3338 Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian (Lily Mae) M.

Zytowski

Thursday, September 18th, 1941 - Sunday, March 22nd, 2020

Lillian (Lily Mae) M. Zytowski, 78, of Lake City, Florida was reunited with her parents and brother on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born in Meriden, Connecticut on September 18, 1941; the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Cibula) Zytowski.

Lily Mae is survived by her sister Gloria (Daniel) Cassidy, her niece Kelli (Jason) Dolan and their children Bryce and Cassidy, her niece Caitlin Cassidy (George) and children Teagan, Gianna and Nastassia, and her nephew Andrew Zytowski - along with many cousins. She was predeceased by both her parents and her brother Dennis.

She attended Meriden High School and was a member of the 1st graduating class of the newly named Maloney High School, Class of 1959. After graduation she was employed by Pye & Hogan as a secretary and as a waitress at the Cloverleaf Restaurant alongside her mother.

Warmer weather called her name and she eventually moved to Florida where she met Lloyd Thompson, spending the next years enjoying each others companionship, traveling in their motor home, and making frequent trips back to Connecticut to visit family.

She has spent the last 15 years as a resident of East Side Village in Lake City, Florida where she has met countless friends, most especially Jeff Pressley, who will miss her tremendously. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts for taking very good care of her during the past 9 years they've been together. Lily Mae loved spending time at the clubhouse and pool with all of her friends: Lee, Pansy & Charles, Joyce, Evie, Jim, and the rest of the group from the Village.

Services were privately held in Meriden, Connecticut. Lillian (Lily Mae) M.ZytowskiThursday, September 18th, 1941 - Sunday, March 22nd, 2020Lillian (Lily Mae) M. Zytowski, 78, of Lake City, Florida was reunited with her parents and brother on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born in Meriden, Connecticut on September 18, 1941; the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Cibula) Zytowski.Lily Mae is survived by her sister Gloria (Daniel) Cassidy, her niece Kelli (Jason) Dolan and their children Bryce and Cassidy, her niece Caitlin Cassidy (George) and children Teagan, Gianna and Nastassia, and her nephew Andrew Zytowski - along with many cousins. She was predeceased by both her parents and her brother Dennis.She attended Meriden High School and was a member of the 1st graduating class of the newly named Maloney High School, Class of 1959. After graduation she was employed by Pye & Hogan as a secretary and as a waitress at the Cloverleaf Restaurant alongside her mother.Warmer weather called her name and she eventually moved to Florida where she met Lloyd Thompson, spending the next years enjoying each others companionship, traveling in their motor home, and making frequent trips back to Connecticut to visit family.She has spent the last 15 years as a resident of East Side Village in Lake City, Florida where she has met countless friends, most especially Jeff Pressley, who will miss her tremendously. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts for taking very good care of her during the past 9 years they've been together. Lily Mae loved spending time at the clubhouse and pool with all of her friends: Lee, Pansy & Charles, Joyce, Evie, Jim, and the rest of the group from the Village.Services were privately held in Meriden, Connecticut. Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close