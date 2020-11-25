Lillian Ruth Luellen Beckelheimer, 73 of Fort White, Florida, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born January 14, 1947 in New Castle, Indiana to the late Wilbur Luellen and Mary Carnes Luellen. Mrs. Beckelheimer was the matriarch of the family and all who knew her were impacted deeply by her. She was a devout Christian and spent her life sharing the love of Jesus Christ. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, playing piano, reading and spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one child, Ruth Anne Fore and four siblings, James Luellen, Lois Gordon, Barbara Wainwright and Terry Lynn Luellen.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, William W. Beckelheimer, Fort White and her former spouse, Charles Fore, Kissimmee; and there combined children, Terry Beckeheimer, Shirley Martin, Lisa Conway, Pamela Smart, James Beckelheimer, Charles Beckelheimer, Vania "Michelle" Sherman, Christina Geer and their spouses. Also surviving is her sister, Marylin Key, 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and so many more children from life to count.
Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 22297 SW SR 47, Fort White, FL 32038. A time of reflection and fellowship will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral cost. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com
.