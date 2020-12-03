Lillie Pearl Combs Harris, 75 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. She was born in Live Oak, Florida to the late Willie B. Combs, Sr. and Simmie Mae Hawkins Combs. Ms Harris was a 1964 graduate of Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, Florida and had made her home in Lake City since 1965, having previously lived in Live Oak and South Florida. She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Lake City under the leadership of Dr. Dwight Pollock. Ms Harris was joined in unity to John Henry Louis Young, Sr. in 1966 and four children were born to this union. She worked for N & W Drycleaners from 1973 to 2003 and also Summers Elementary School from 2004-2010. Ms Harris was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Willie B. Combs, Jr., Benjamin Robert Combs and Little David Combs, and 2 brothers-in-law, Morrell Little and George Shuler.
Survivors include her son, John Henry Young, Jr., Lake City; her three daughters, Shandra Davis (James), Lake City, Aukesha Ingraham (Willie), Lake City and Arlesha Green (Joseph), Macclenny; three brothers, Leamon Combs (Gloria), Arcadia, FL, and Minister Phillip Combs (Sheila) and Pastor Matthew Combs (Diane) both of Madison, FL; three sisters, Mary Little, Melbourne, FL, Addie Lee Burkett, Tallahassee, FL and Lela Shuler, Lake Placid, FL; 23 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel with Dr. Dwight Pollock and Rev. Isadore Williams, officiating. Interment will follow in the Eastside Memorial Cemetery in Live Oak. Visitation with the family will be Friday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday starting at 9:30 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.