Linda Griffitts Anderson, 76, died October 29, 2020. Linda was born February 20, 1944 in Trion, Georgia to the late Joseph P. Griffitts and Edna Jean (Loden) Griffitts. Linda met the love of her life Clyde Anderson in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They married on July 3, 1963. Clyde and Linda, side by side began a life-long endeavor building a strong solid business. In 1982 the operation was moved to Lake City, FL. Eventually, the business transitioned into an outdoor advertising and Anderson Outdoors begun. She loved God, her family and friends. Linda never missed a hair or nail appointment. We can not forget her love for the Florida Gators and Donald Trump. Linda has been a devoted church member for more than 50 years. She attended Burlington Santa Fe Church of Christ in Branford, FL.
Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband Clyde Anderson, her parents, Joe and Jean.
Survivors include her devoted children; Daughter, Rebecca (Daniel) Wharton, Son Russell (LaReisha) Anderson, Siblings; Judy Haynes, Faye Edwards, Joy (Chris) Bardelang, Donna (John) Crosson and Paul Griffitts, her beloved Grandchildren; Devon, Araya, Cole, Alyssa, Dagen, Joshua, Bethany, Jodi, Great Grandsons; Ansen and Emory with numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda loved being home with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking the grandchildren places while she was able. We love you Linda, may you rest in peace.
Funeral services for Linda Griffitts Anderson will be held at Burlington Santa Fe Church of Christ on Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. with service at 12:00 P.M. followed by a Graveside Service at Santa Fe Cemetery. Officiated by Craig Williams.
Arrangements trusted to ICS CREMATION AND FUNERAL HOME 357 NW Wilks Lane Lake City, Florida 32055 386-752-3436 www.icsfuneralservices.com