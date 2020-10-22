Linda Shelton

Linda L. Shelton, 71 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center. She was born the 2nd to the youngest of 19 children to the late Gilbert and Gertrude Ford Stewart, in Middletown, Delaware. In 1994, Mrs. Shelton moved to the Port St. Lucie and then the Bradenton, Florida area prior to moving to Lake City in 2005. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Mrs. Shelton had worked as a cashier with Wal-mart in Lake City and retired in July 2020. She loved baking and would often bake goods for her family and friends.
Mrs. Shelton was preceded in death by her parents and 13 siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph W. Shelton; two sons, Edward McMullen (Maggie), Clayton, DE and Lee Lloyd (Jody), Lake City; one brother, Bobby Stewart, Middletown, DE; four sisters, Thelma Stanton, Troy, AL, Patsy McKinney, Smyrna, DE, Edith Sparks, Dover, DE and Judy Collins, Troy, AL; five grandchildren, Alexis Lloyd Todd (Kaleb), Logan Lloyd and Lucky Lloyd all of Lake City, Ashley McIntyre, North East, MD and Duncan, McMullen, Clayton, DE; six great grandchildren also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 12:00 Noon till 1:45 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055, in memory of Mrs. Shelton. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.