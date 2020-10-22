1/1
Linda Shelton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Shelton, 71 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center. She was born the 2nd to the youngest of 19 children to the late Gilbert and Gertrude Ford Stewart, in Middletown, Delaware. In 1994, Mrs. Shelton moved to the Port St. Lucie and then the Bradenton, Florida area prior to moving to Lake City in 2005. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. and the American Legion. Mrs. Shelton had worked as a cashier with Wal-mart in Lake City and retired in July 2020. She loved baking and would often bake goods for her family and friends.
Mrs. Shelton was preceded in death by her parents and 13 siblings.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph W. Shelton; two sons, Edward McMullen (Maggie), Clayton, DE and Lee Lloyd (Jody), Lake City; one brother, Bobby Stewart, Middletown, DE; four sisters, Thelma Stanton, Troy, AL, Patsy McKinney, Smyrna, DE, Edith Sparks, Dover, DE and Judy Collins, Troy, AL; five grandchildren, Alexis Lloyd Todd (Kaleb), Logan Lloyd and Lucky Lloyd all of Lake City, Ashley McIntyre, North East, MD and Duncan, McMullen, Clayton, DE; six great grandchildren also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Interment will follow. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 12:00 Noon till 1:45 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Haven Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center at 6037 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055, in memory of Mrs. Shelton. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:45 PM
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved