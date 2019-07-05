Linda Sue Lee

Guest Book
  • "I am very sorry for your loss and wish to send my sincere..."
  • "May you all have the strength you need at this time of..."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May the peace and mercy from..."
    - Joan
  • "My condolences to the family.May you find comfort in your..."
    - L B
  • "May God's comfort be with the family during this time of..."
Service Information
Daniel's Funeral Home and Cremation Service
901 East 2nd Ave
Rome, GA
30161
(706)-232-3646
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Westwood Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Westwood Baptist Church
Obituary
Linda Sue Lee, 75, Live Oak, FL passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The Jacksonville, FL native moved to Live Oak in 1964 from Lake City, FL and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She retired from PCS in White Springs, FL after 20 years.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her daughter: Laura (Chris) Howard, Live Oak, FL; two sisters: Becky (Bill) Linton, Bradenton, FL, Jane Dudan, West Palm Beach, FL; two grandchildren: Blake Howard and Brent Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lamar "Poss" Lee.
Services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, July 8th at Westwood Baptist Church with Dr. Ben Bush and Rev. Ronnie Sadler officiating. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery. There will be a visitation held prior to the service from 9:00- 10:00 am.
DANIEL'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 5, 2019
