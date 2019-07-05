Linda Sue Lee, 75, Live Oak, FL passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The Jacksonville, FL native moved to Live Oak in 1964 from Lake City, FL and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She retired from PCS in White Springs, FL after 20 years.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her daughter: Laura (Chris) Howard, Live Oak, FL; two sisters: Becky (Bill) Linton, Bradenton, FL, Jane Dudan, West Palm Beach, FL; two grandchildren: Blake Howard and Brent Howard. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lamar "Poss" Lee.
Services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, July 8th at Westwood Baptist Church with Dr. Ben Bush and Rev. Ronnie Sadler officiating. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery. There will be a visitation held prior to the service from 9:00- 10:00 am.
Please sign the guestbook at www.danielsfuneralhome.com.
DANIEL'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Live Oak & Branford, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lake City Reporter on July 5, 2019