Lionel J. Capoldo, 93 passed away at the Lake City VA., FL. on Monday afternoon Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1924, in Hartford, CT. He was a WW2 Navy Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 1 brother and also by his ex-wife Irene, Mother to his 3 sons.
He is survived by his second wife, Hattie, of 22 yrs and by his sons: David, Phillip and Mark, 2 Grand daughters, Kelli Capoldo, Kara (Capoldo) Capasso, 2 Great Grand sons: Nathan Capoldo and Joseph Capasso and 4 Step Grand Children. Several nieces and great-Nephews and other family members. Also lots of good friends and neighbors.
Cremation will be under Neptune Society. A memorial will be at a later date.
Lionel enjoyed sailing to the Bahamas in his younger years then later in life enjoyed wood working especially making clocks for his friends and family. Great joy was in the company of his grand and great grand children. He also loved challenging his friends playing cards and in his quiet moments loved reading a good book. He will be missed by all. Love you forever.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019