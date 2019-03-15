Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lizzie Jeanette Moody. View Sign

Ms. Lizzie Jeanette Moody, 91, of Lake City, Florida, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at Haven Hospice.

Ms. Moody was born to the late Ed Burnsed and Altia Raulerson Burnsed. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She was A nurses aide for many years. She very much enjoyed fishing, gardening, growing flowers, and working in her yards.

She is survived by a daughter Darlean (Robert) Fillyaw, 2 sons Wayne (Bea) Rhoden, Mark (Debi) Rhoden all of Lake City, Florida. Grandchildren: Angela Turbeville (Michael Hathcox); Melanie Lockwood (James McKinney); Many Rhoden (Brad Fedrico); Corey Rhoden; Miranda (Jay) Dicks, all of Lake City, Florida. Brandon (Taira) Stephens of Waxahachie, Texas. Michael Rhoden; Tonya Rhoden (Anthony Harris), of Moniac, Georgia. Amy Rhoden (Travis Patterson) of Pickens, South Carolina. Great Grandchildren: Whitney Dicks; Dylan, Bryson, Rycki Turbeville; Garrett Lockwood; Madsion, Mason Rhoden, all of Lake City, Florida. Anthony, Kayla Rhoden of Moniac, Georgia. Peyton Stephens of Waxahachie, Texas. Autumn Lindall of Inverness, Florida. Great Great Grandchild Travis Rhoden of Lake City, Florida. Ms. Moody is also survived by son-in-law Clyaton (Marcy) Box of Wellborn, Florida. And very close family friend Joyce Lang, of Lake City, Florida.

Ms. Moody was preceded in death by 5 sisters to include Doris Starling of Lake City, Florida; and 3 brothers. She was also preceded in death by 5 of her own children to include Kathy Box of Lake City, Florida; one Grandson Ashley Stephens of Lake City, Florida; 2 Great Grandchildren: Kaylee Lockwood, Clinton Rhoden of Lake City, Florida.

The Funeral services will be Saturday March 16, 2019 at Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM. Visitation with the family will be held two hours prior to the services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, Fl 32025 (386)752-1234.

458 S Marion Ave.

Lake City , FL 32025

