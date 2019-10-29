Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Send Flowers Obituary

lla Christine Chrisey Dinser, 68 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to her parents, the late Robert Lindsey and Louise Garmene Lindsey. Mrs. Dinser was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a graduate of Courter Technical High School, class of 1970. She volunteered many years with several organizations and enjoyed helping in her church, Epiphany Catholic Church of Lake City. Mrs. Dinser was a member of the Columbiettes within the Knights of Columbus at the St. Madeleine Catholic Church in High Springs, she had served as Chaplain and on the Honor Guard with the American Legion Post #57 in Lake City and volunteered with the Lake City Police Department and community events. She along with her husband, has been a resident of Lake City for the past seven years having previously being a long time resident of Texas and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, William P. Bill Tex Dinser, Lake City; one brother and sister, Robert Lindsey, Jr. and Lou Anne Barnes, both of Cincinnati, OH; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Epiphany Catholic Church with Father Rob Trujillo officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at lla Christine Chrisey Dinser, 68 of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at her home. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to her parents, the late Robert Lindsey and Louise Garmene Lindsey. Mrs. Dinser was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a graduate of Courter Technical High School, class of 1970. She volunteered many years with several organizations and enjoyed helping in her church, Epiphany Catholic Church of Lake City. Mrs. Dinser was a member of the Columbiettes within the Knights of Columbus at the St. Madeleine Catholic Church in High Springs, she had served as Chaplain and on the Honor Guard with the American Legion Post #57 in Lake City and volunteered with the Lake City Police Department and community events. She along with her husband, has been a resident of Lake City for the past seven years having previously being a long time resident of Texas and Cincinnati, Ohio.Survivors include her husband of 48 years, William P. Bill Tex Dinser, Lake City; one brother and sister, Robert Lindsey, Jr. and Lou Anne Barnes, both of Cincinnati, OH; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Epiphany Catholic Church with Father Rob Trujillo officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close