Lloyd F. Sisco departed this life 12 days shy of his 101st birthday, on Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at Haven Hospice - Suwannee Valley Care Center, Lake City, Florida. Lloyd was born February 17, 1919, in Coldspring, Missouri. He resided in Topeka, Kansas for forty years before moving to Lake City in 2002.He joined the U.S. Army in 1941 and served during World War II . The patriotism and discipline he learned in the military made a lifelong impact on his life. After being honorably discharged in 1946, Lloyd joined the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement at 55 years old.Lloyd married the love of his life on December 12, 1944. They were married 69 years when Thelma passed June 25, 2013. They are survived by their two children, Larry Sisco and his wife Teresa, of Lake City, Florida and Beverly Shivdasani and her husband Raju, of Sorrento, Florida. He had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Lloyd is also survived by his sister Betty Jean Shelly.He was a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rites. In retirement he and his wife traveled the United States in their 5th wheel, spending winters in Texas until they settled in Lake City to be closer to their children. Lloyd was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a member of the Lake City Christian Church. Much of his happiness the last couple of years came from doting on the family dogs, Reid and Tait, and bird watching.In celebration of a life well lived, a memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2:00 pm, at Lake City Christian Church. Please consider a memorial contribution to Lake City Christian Church in lieu of flowers. Published in Lake City Reporter on Feb. 23, 2020

