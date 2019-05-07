Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 4:00 PM Mr. Fridleys Home Graveside service 11:00 AM at his family cemetery Augusta Springs , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lonzie Woodrow (Woody) Fridley, 80, passed away at his home in Lake City, Florida, May 3, 2019. Lonzie was born July 26, 1938, in Augusta Springs, Virginia, to Modie and Mary Elizabeth Fridley. He enlisted in the Navy on August, 23, 1955, until retirement after 30 years of service to his country. After retirement, Lonzie worked for Stokes Gas Company, and as a truck driver for Florida Steel in Jacksonville, Florida. Lonzie was passionate about restoring and driving classic cars, and attending car shows and spending time with his buddies who had the same interests.

Lonzie was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Francis Fridley, his sons, Lonzie and Bruce, brother Raymond (Louise), and his sister Hazel (Harold) Curry. He is survived by his sons, Alan (Cindy) Fridley of Callahan, Florida, Michael Tow and his daughters Cathy Vogel of Jacksonville, Florida, Lisa Tow Wight, three granddaughters, three grandsons and 9 greatgrandchildren, his sisters Marie (John) Clarke and Corine Stevens. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dog, Lady.

A graveside service will be held with military honors at his family cemetery in Augusta Springs, Virginia on Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at Mr. Fridleys Home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 4:00 P.M.. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at Lonzie Woodrow (Woody) Fridley, 80, passed away at his home in Lake City, Florida, May 3, 2019. Lonzie was born July 26, 1938, in Augusta Springs, Virginia, to Modie and Mary Elizabeth Fridley. He enlisted in the Navy on August, 23, 1955, until retirement after 30 years of service to his country. After retirement, Lonzie worked for Stokes Gas Company, and as a truck driver for Florida Steel in Jacksonville, Florida. Lonzie was passionate about restoring and driving classic cars, and attending car shows and spending time with his buddies who had the same interests.Lonzie was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Francis Fridley, his sons, Lonzie and Bruce, brother Raymond (Louise), and his sister Hazel (Harold) Curry. He is survived by his sons, Alan (Cindy) Fridley of Callahan, Florida, Michael Tow and his daughters Cathy Vogel of Jacksonville, Florida, Lisa Tow Wight, three granddaughters, three grandsons and 9 greatgrandchildren, his sisters Marie (John) Clarke and Corine Stevens. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dog, Lady.A graveside service will be held with military honors at his family cemetery in Augusta Springs, Virginia on Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at Mr. Fridleys Home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 4:00 P.M.. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com. Published in Lake City Reporter on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close