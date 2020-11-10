Lora Grace Duncan, 18, of Lake City went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 29, 2020. She was born on April 8, 2002 in Milledgeville, GA and lived in Sandersville, GA and Thomasville, GA before moving to Lake City. A 2020 graduate of Columbia High School, she was currently enrolled at Florida Gateway College. Grace loved hunting, fishing, cooking, exercising, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church and had accepted Christ as her savior and baptized by Rick McCall when she was 9 years old.
Grace was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Thomas E. Veal, Jr and Nonie Veal, paternal grandfather, James B. Duncan, Uncles Bobby and George Duncan, and her cousin Deanna Duncan.
Grace is survived by her parents, Burt and Cissy Duncan; brother, Corbett (Kelsey) Duncan; sister, Rebecca Duncan (Joel Nettles) all of Lake City; Uncle Tom Veal, Sandersville, GA, Uncle Jim (India) Duncan of Christiana, TN; paternal grandmother, Diane Duncan of Lake City; cousins, Daulton Veal, Randy Duncan, Rachel Duncan, and many other cousins, great uncles and great aunts.
Grace's life was celebrated privately with immediate family and friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the Lora Grace Duncan Scholarship Fund that has been set up with the Florida Gateway College Foundation at https://www.fgc.edu/lora-grace-duncan-scholarship-fund/
