1/
Lora Grace Duncan
Lora Grace Duncan, 18, of Lake City went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 29, 2020. She was born on April 8, 2002 in Milledgeville, GA and lived in Sandersville, GA and Thomasville, GA before moving to Lake City. A 2020 graduate of Columbia High School, she was currently enrolled at Florida Gateway College. Grace loved hunting, fishing, cooking, exercising, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church and had accepted Christ as her savior and baptized by Rick McCall when she was 9 years old.
Grace was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Thomas E. Veal, Jr and Nonie Veal, paternal grandfather, James B. Duncan, Uncles Bobby and George Duncan, and her cousin Deanna Duncan.
Grace is survived by her parents, Burt and Cissy Duncan; brother, Corbett (Kelsey) Duncan; sister, Rebecca Duncan (Joel Nettles) all of Lake City; Uncle Tom Veal, Sandersville, GA, Uncle Jim (India) Duncan of Christiana, TN; paternal grandmother, Diane Duncan of Lake City; cousins, Daulton Veal, Randy Duncan, Rachel Duncan, and many other cousins, great uncles and great aunts.
Grace's life was celebrated privately with immediate family and friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the Lora Grace Duncan Scholarship Fund that has been set up with the Florida Gateway College Foundation at https://www.fgc.edu/lora-grace-duncan-scholarship-fund/ to help other students wishing to attend college. Arrangements were under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. HWY 441, Lake City. Please sign the online guest book at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
November 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
