Lora Lynn Lewis Hynes, 53, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Shands University of Florida Hospital in Gainesville after a sudden illness. She was born in Lake City on October 7, 1967 to the late Oran Robert Lewis and Elsie Lewis. She has lived most of her life in Lake City and was of the Baptist faith. She worked for Nettles Sausage for over ten years and in her spare time, she enjoyed being outside, hunting arrowheads with her husband, nature and loved animals.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, David Hynes of Lake City; step-son, Brandon Hynes of Lake City; siblings, Robbie, Missy, Anne and Deana. Many extended family and friends also survive.
Memorial services for Mrs. Hynes will be conducted on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 P.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.