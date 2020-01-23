Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louann Givens Belford. View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Louann Patricia Givens Belford, affectionately known as Ann was born March 13, 1958, to John and the late Minnie Givens. She passed away January 16, 2020, at Community Hospice Center, Jacksonville, FL. Louann was educated in Baker County, graduating with the class of 1976. Mrs. Belford was employed with Baker County Medical for 13 years and was a dedicated worker. Anns Christian Journey began when she accepted Christ and was saved under the guidance and Pastorate of Elder Japan Ruise, Sr.

Left to cherish loving memories: husband, Charlie S. Belford; father, John Givens, Sr.; children, Amy Tisdale (Isaac, Jr.), and Andy Givens; step-daughter, Toshalyn White; 16 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Lavern Dixon, Loretta Givens, Atawa Gaskins, Sandra Collins (Alfred), and Michelle Givens; brothers, John Givens, Jr (Susie) and Keith Givens (Bonita); aunts, Frankie Mae Ragland (Ralph), Roberta Clayton, Karen Johnson, Wendy Hope (Dan); uncle, Elder Japan Ruise, Sr. (Edith); sisters-in-law, Brenda Bones, Diane Belford, Janice Holcy, Arlene Belford; brothers-in-law, Hosea Belford, Johnny Belford; hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Louanne Belford will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ, Margaretta, FL., Elder Japan Ruise, Sr., Pastor.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Friday, January 24, 2020, at New Jerusalem COGIC.

