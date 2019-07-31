Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis R. Hermesman. View Sign Service Information ICS Cremation & Funeral Home 357 Wilks Ln Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-3436 Send Flowers Obituary



Louis was a small-town boy from Ambridge, Pennsylvania. He inherited his strong work ethic and sense of family growing up on the Family Farm. Louis at the young age of 16, enlisted in the US Army. Two years later at age 18, he enlisted into the US Navy. While serving at the naval station in Jacksonville, Florida, he met and married the love of his life Helen, November 24th, 1958. They shared 60 years and eight children together. Later in his life, Louis pursued his life's calling to the service of God. While providing for his family, Louis achieved a master's degree in Theology and Pastored a small country Church in Lulu, Florida. His love for God touched many lives.

Preceding Louis into the arms of God, his parents, Louis J and Ella Rae, and younger brother John T Hermesman. Louis is survived by wife Helen and children, Kim and Bill Allison of Lake City, Florida, Louis J and Kathy Hermesman of Orlando, Florida, Bridget and Danny Bevan of Jacksonville Florida, Dale and Mary Hermesman of Lake City Florida, Karen and Darrell Callis of Day, Florida, Rebecca and Jeff MacGregor of Keystone Heights, Florida ,Rachel and Chris Spano of Lake City, Florida, Tabitha and Brad long of Lake City, Florida. Louis was blessed with 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters; Laura Kerr, Jane Croom, and Ruth Witkowski, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

On Monday, July 22nd, 2019, Louis R. Hermesman 79, loving husband and father, passed away at Lake City Medical Center, surrounded by his family after a long battle with Parkinson's.

