Louise Zinnerman James, 95, a life time residence of Columbia County, FL, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. A walk through viewing for Ms. James will be held from 10:00 a.m.-10:50 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bethlehem UM Church, where she was a faithful member. A graveside service for Ms. James will immediately follow at 11:00 am in the Bethlehem Cemetery. There will be no viewing at the cemetery, the church is under the leadership of Pastor Clarence and Pastor Fatha DeSue. Please note that this church practices social distancing due to COVID-19. Bethlehem UM Church,712 SW Bethlehem Ave., Fort White, FL32038

Professional Services is provided by A. JEROME BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 25284 W US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL

