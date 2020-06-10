Louise (Zinnerman) James
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Zinnerman James, 95, a life time residence of Columbia County, FL, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. A walk through viewing for Ms. James will be held from 10:00 a.m.-10:50 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bethlehem UM Church, where she was a faithful member. A graveside service for Ms. James will immediately follow at 11:00 am in the Bethlehem Cemetery. There will be no viewing at the cemetery, the church is under the leadership of Pastor Clarence and Pastor Fatha DeSue. Please note that this church practices social distancing due to COVID-19. Bethlehem UM Church,712 SW Bethlehem Ave., Fort White, FL32038
Professional Services is provided by A. JEROME BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 25284 W US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Bethlehem UM Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved