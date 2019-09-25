Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-2211 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home 458 S Marion Ave. Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. James Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Ketron Ring passed away Sept. 22, 2019. Louise was born in Lebanon, Va. on Sept. 24, 1920 to John Wesley and Lucy Knox Wolfe Ketron. She attended Radford University and graduated in 1941 with degrees in home economics and chemistry. Louise was assigned a position at the high school in Dante, Va. In Dante, she met and married her husband of 65 years, Fred Gibson Ring. In 1959, the Ring family moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where Louise taught home economics at Ribault High School. They then moved to Bartow, Fla., where she taught for five years at Bartow High School. Louise and her family came to Lake City, Fla. in 1966, where she taught home economics at Columbia High and sponsored Future Homemakers of America and Student Council. She retired from teaching in 1984 and enjoyed being a school volunteer and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most recently, Louise made fleece blankets and delighted in giving them to others on daily outings.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Fred Gibson Ring; two brothers, James and John Ketron; and one sister, Mary Lynn Franchetti.

Louise is survived by her four children: Fred D. Ring (Diana), Phyllis Porter, Richard Ring (Pam) and Ann Peterson (Gary); and eight grandchildren: Preston Ring (Marcy), Krystle Guynn (Cody), Christy Hoover (Jay), Meghan Blanton (Denny), Laurel Ring, Ian Ring (Andrea), Stephen Peterson (Maegan) and Jonathan Peterson. She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren: Connor, Hailey, Molly, Theo, Porter, Beau, Bailey, Cole, Wesley, and Liam; one nephew, Mark Ketron of Lebanon, Va.; a niece, Theresa Frimat of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a treasured caretaker, Julianne Blalock of Lake City.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ring will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 in the St. James Episcopal Church with Father Doug Hodgson officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 Thursday evening in the Chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. James Episcopal Church, 2423 SW Bascom Norris Dr., Lake City, Fla 32025. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386) 752-1234. Please share fond memories and messages of condolence online with the family at Louise Ketron Ring passed away Sept. 22, 2019. Louise was born in Lebanon, Va. on Sept. 24, 1920 to John Wesley and Lucy Knox Wolfe Ketron. She attended Radford University and graduated in 1941 with degrees in home economics and chemistry. Louise was assigned a position at the high school in Dante, Va. In Dante, she met and married her husband of 65 years, Fred Gibson Ring. In 1959, the Ring family moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where Louise taught home economics at Ribault High School. They then moved to Bartow, Fla., where she taught for five years at Bartow High School. Louise and her family came to Lake City, Fla. in 1966, where she taught home economics at Columbia High and sponsored Future Homemakers of America and Student Council. She retired from teaching in 1984 and enjoyed being a school volunteer and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Most recently, Louise made fleece blankets and delighted in giving them to others on daily outings.Preceding her in death are her husband, Fred Gibson Ring; two brothers, James and John Ketron; and one sister, Mary Lynn Franchetti.Louise is survived by her four children: Fred D. Ring (Diana), Phyllis Porter, Richard Ring (Pam) and Ann Peterson (Gary); and eight grandchildren: Preston Ring (Marcy), Krystle Guynn (Cody), Christy Hoover (Jay), Meghan Blanton (Denny), Laurel Ring, Ian Ring (Andrea), Stephen Peterson (Maegan) and Jonathan Peterson. She was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren: Connor, Hailey, Molly, Theo, Porter, Beau, Bailey, Cole, Wesley, and Liam; one nephew, Mark Ketron of Lebanon, Va.; a niece, Theresa Frimat of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a treasured caretaker, Julianne Blalock of Lake City.Funeral services for Mrs. Ring will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 in the St. James Episcopal Church with Father Doug Hodgson officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 Thursday evening in the Chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. James Episcopal Church, 2423 SW Bascom Norris Dr., Lake City, Fla 32025. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 (386) 752-1234. Please share fond memories and messages of condolence online with the family at Parrishfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Lake City Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lake City Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close