Lt. Cmdr. Jerry R. Morgan (retired)
Lt. Cmdr. Jerry R. Morgan (retired), naval pilot, received his eternal wings on August 17th 2020. Most recently was a resident of Gracewoods Memory Care Facility in Niles, OH., previously residing in Ft. White, FL.
Jerry R. Morgan was born October 11th 1939 in Ravencliff, WV. and grew up in Beckley, WV. Past graduate of Spencer High School, class of 1959, in Roane Co. WV., and a B.A. Graduate of Glenville State College in Gilmer Co. WV. He then joined the United States Navy and served more than 20 years as a naval aviator and retired to Lake City, FL.. Member and past Grand Master of Lodge No. 27 F. & A.M. in Lake City, FL. and a charitable member of many organizations.
Preceded in death by parents the late Ella E. and Robert M. Plummer, maternal grand-parents the late Randall G. and Norma M. Walker and by brothers Daniel Plummer and Franklin M. Walker. Survived by one sister Shela Aldape and brothers Toby Plummer and Samuel Plummer.
Services will be September 18th 2020, 2:30 P.M., at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV., 25064. Service will be officiated by Pastor Gary Meikle. Contact with family and stories may be shared at jrm_memories@yahoo.com.

Published in Lake City Reporter on Sep. 10, 2020.
