Lucille Cornellious Davis Givins, age 84 of Lake City, Florida grasp the hands of an Angel Monday, February 17, 2020 and took flight to her enteral home. Born and reared in Madison Florida, Mrs. Givins was the eldest child of the late Mr. Willie and the late Mrs. Carlena Sampson Davis. She matriculated through the Madison County School System and attended Madison County College. Mrs. Givins was a Faithful Servant-Member of The New Mount Pisgah African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lake City, FL., where she held numerous leadership positions over the course of her 58-year-long membership and a member of the Eastern Star Lodge Chapter #62.

Before retirement, Mrs. Givins held employment at Madison County Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant, Veterans Administration Hospital as a Dietitian Department Supervisor for 30 years, Bernice Florist as a Floral Assistant (Lake City) and in the private duty nursing sector until her health failed.

Mrs. Givins was preceded in death her father, Willie Davis; husband, James Cornelius Givens; mother, Carlena Sampson Davis Donaldson; stepfather, Cubit Donaldson and brother John Donaldson.

She leaves behind to cherish and celebrate beautiful memories of her as a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, godmother and mentor, is a devoted son, the Reverend James Charles Givens (Roberta), Fort Myers, FL., grandson, Williams Givens (Ayentl), Ocoee, FL.; great grandson Kayden Givens Ocoee, FL., adopted granddaughter, Chakkanya Q. Sampson (Richard), Tampa, FL., adopted great grandsons, Derrick and Evan, Tampa, FL., godson Kamara Hollingsworth (Ida); goddaughter, Nancy Gaddis, Homeville, GA.; adopted daughter and caregiver, Delia Maxwell White, Lake City, FL., two sisters-in-law, Margie L. Givens Williams and Dorothy Givens, both of Saint Petersburg, FL.; a special nephew, Benjamin Givens, Lake City, FL., special cousins, Eula Doaldson, Madison, FL. and Barbara J. Lake, Lake City, FL.; special (telephone) friends, Willie Mae Ellison, Gussie Henderson and Margaret Felton (recently deceased) Lake City, FL., James and Kulve Duncan and (Sweet) Mary Pointer, Fort Myers, FL.; as well as a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 11:00am at the New Mount Pisgah African Methodist Episcopal Church, 345 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL., 32055. Reverend Dr. Jacqueline Dupree, Officiant and Bishop Adam Jefferson Richardson, Jr., Eulogist.

Repast immediately following the Celebration of Life at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall) 541 NE Davis Avenue, Lake City, FL. 32055.

Interment will be Monday March 2, 2020 10:00am Jeslamb Cemetery, 185, Almond Avenue, Madison, FL. 32340.

