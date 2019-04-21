Luke W. Nash passed away suddenly March 30, 2019 in Lake City.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luke W. Nash.
Luke graduated Ft Myers High, attended Newberry College and graduated Florida Southern College. Luke was predeceased by his parents Porter and Betty, and brother David. Luke delighted audiences around the state with his musical talent and criticisms. For over 40 years Luke attended the Fellowship of United Methodists in Music & Worship Arts and was dedicated to encouraging all forms of music in worship.
Memorial services will be held at Covenant First Presbyterian Church, Live Oak, FL., May 11th @ 2 pm. Also at this summers Music Workshop on June 9th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FUMMWWA.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Apr. 21, 2019