Lula Mae Fulger 90, of Lake City Florida entered into eternal rest on Tuesday July 30, 2019. She was born on November 12, 1928 to the parentage of (Joshua Gray & Sheba McDaniels-Gray) She grew up and received her education in Sumpter South Carolina. She met John L Fulger, and they married on February 5, 1947. She moved to Lake City Florida with him and they started a family. They raise their 4 sons in a loving Christian home. She gave her life to Christ at a young age and was a faithful member of Truevine Missionary Baptist Church until her death . She worked in the school system retiring after many years of loyal service.
She was preceded in death by her husband John L Fulger Jr., her son Robert Abraham Fulger, parents Joshua and Sheba Gray, her brothers Clayton Dan Gray and Joshua Man Gray and sister Mary Ann Miller and brother Harry McDaniel. She leaves to cherish her memories her sons Johnny Lawson Fulger III (Joanna), Theodore Roosevelt Fulger (Anita) and Jose Mexia Fulger (Carol).Her grandchildren Bruce King, Yolanda Fulger-Johnson(Alfred), Sirena Fulger-Moore (Tommy), Johnny Lawson Fulger IV, Kelvin Fulger, Stephanie Fulger-Jones (Cedric), Theodore Roosevelt Fulger Jr. and Mariam S.Fulger (Magne), sister-in-law Mazell Patterson and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Funeral services for Lula Mae Fulger will be 11:00am. Saturday, August 10th at Greater Truevine Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Antonio L. Carlisle, Pastor. Interment will follow at Garden of Rest.
Viewing will be at MIZELL FUNERAL HOME, 365 N.W. Washington Street Lake City Fl from 5:00pm - 7:00pm on August 9th, 2019.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 7, 2019