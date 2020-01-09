1926 -2019 Mable J. Moreshead, 93, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2019 at Community Hospice in Jacksonville after an extended illness.

She was born in Lake City on January 16, 1926 to the late Thomas S. and Myrtle B. Waldron. Mable was beloved by her extensive family, lived to serve others, and walked faithfully with the Lord.

She was preceded in death by both husbands, George F. Alderman and George A. Moreshead, and granddaughter Victoria Tori Peace Fellows.

Survivors include siblings, James Bo Waldron, Lake City, and Frances Berg, Aurora, Ill.; daughters, Phyllis A. Peace, Lake City; Sonia Brown, Jacksonville; Margaret B. Hartline, Harrisburg, Pa.; sons, Gordon E. Moreshead, Ronald, Wa.; John A. Moreshead, St. Louis; Paul X. Alderman, George F. Alderman, both of Lake City; William V. Moreshead, Chuluota; 18 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Sat., Jan. 18, at 1:00pm in the First Advent Christian Church. The family will receive friends Sat., Jan., 18, 2019, from 12:00-1:00pm (one hour prior to the services) at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be considered to First Advent Christian Church, 1881 SW McFarlane Ave, Lake City, FL, 32025.