Madeline (Bunny) Fisher, 83 of Lake City, FL passed away peacefully at her home on July 18, 2019 after succumbing to Alzheimers. Bunny was known for her kind spirit, strong faith, generous giving heart, and her love and devotion to her family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering at the Epiphany Catholic Church, V.A. Hospital and Catholic Services. She will always be remembered for her beaming smile.

Bunny is preceded in death by her husband John P. Fisher and son in law Stephen L. Evans.

She is survived by her daughters Frances Witt-Evans and Kathleen Huber-Giblin and son in law Dave Kanzler. Her grandchildren Bobbi Jo (Matt) Hare, Samantha (Chris) Moon, and Martin Giblin. Her great-grandchildren Ryder, Hayden, and Katie Johnson and Mason, Landon, and Harper Moon.

A Mass will be held on August 10, 2019 at the Epiphany Church in Lake City at 11 am. A private memorial gathering for family will be held immediately after the Mass.

