Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366

Maetta Parker Moultrie, 95, resident of Lake City passed away at Suwannee Valley Haven Hospice on Monday, March 16, 2020. "Granny" or "Miss Sister" as she was affectionately called, was born on Thursday, February 19, 1925, to Eliza Jerry and Zach Parker in Lulu, Florida. Granny was raised in Columbia County with her little sister, Buddy" by her aunt, Margaret Jerry who was called "Mother". Granny received her education in the public schools of Columbia County. She was united in holy matrimony to Johnnie Moultrie for 35 years, until his death. To this union, two daughters were born, Annie Marie and Margaret. Granny loved her husband, her children, and above all the Lord. She accepted Christ as her savior and was for many years a faithful member of Day Springs Baptist Church, later joining New Bethel Baptist Church. Granny was a caregiver all of her life. Her passion was reading; there was nothing she could not cook to perfection, and she was no stranger to serving.

She is preceded in death by her husband, sisters, Willie Mae, Idella, Eartha, Evelyn, and best friend Hattie Baker. Granny was the epitome of a Proverbs 31 Woman; "Her children rise up and call her blessed." Proverbs 31:28.

Left to honor her legacy: devoted daughters, Annie Marie Moultrie-Demas, and Margaret Moultrie; adoring grandchildren, Cynthia Stephens, John Moultrie (Lora "Shae"), Johnathan "Dell" Smith, Kumari Anderson Young, and Dinyada Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; her beloved nephew/godson, Clarence Rossin; special cousins, George and Corene Moultrie; extended family, Trilby Crews and family; hosts of other nieces, nephews, neighborhood grandkids, and friends.

Funeral services for Maetta Granny Moultrie will be Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 A.M. with the visitation being held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5:00 7:00 P.M. both at New Bethel Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St, Lake City, FL 32055, Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.

Funeral services for Maetta Granny Moultrie will be Saturday, March 21 at 11:00 A.M. with the visitation being held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 5:00 7:00 P.M. both at New Bethel Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St, Lake City, FL 32055, Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.

Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D.

