VISITATION TIME CHANGE
Funeral services for Maetta Granny Moultrie, will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with the visitation being held two hours (9:00 - 11:00 A.M.) prior to the service on Saturday, March 21, 2020. both Viewing and Funeral service will be at New Bethel Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St, Lake City, FL 32055, Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 19, 2020