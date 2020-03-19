Maetta Parker Moultrie

Guest Book
  • "She was a Beautiful Woman on the inside and outside my..."
    - Mary Pierce
  • "Such a beautiful soul. My prayers go out to the family."
    - Jackie
Service Information
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL
32055
(386)-752-4366
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Missionary Baptist Church
550 NE Martin Luther King St
Lake City, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
New Bethel Baptist Missionary Baptist Church
550 NE Martin Luther King St
Lake City, FL
Obituary
VISITATION TIME CHANGE
Funeral services for Maetta Granny Moultrie, will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with the visitation being held two hours (9:00 - 11:00 A.M.) prior to the service on Saturday, March 21, 2020. both Viewing and Funeral service will be at New Bethel Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, 550 NE Martin Luther King St, Lake City, FL 32055, Alvin J. Baker, Pastor.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366, Marq Combs Turner, L.F.D. "The Caring Professionals"
Published in Lake City Reporter on Mar. 19, 2020
