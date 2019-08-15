Guest Book View Sign Service Information Combs Funeral Home 292 NE Washington St Lake City , FL 32055 (386)-752-4366 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Olivet Missionary Baptist Church 541 NE Davis Ave Lake City , FL View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Columbia County School Board 372 W. Duval St. Lake City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mamie Lee McGuire James, resident of Lake City, Florida age 75, passed away peacefully at North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, FL on August 10, 2019, after succumbing to Brain Cancer.

Mamie James was born to the late Willie McGuire and Ernestine Cobb McGuire in Lake City, FL. Mamie married James H. James in 1963 and was the loving and devoted mother of Teresa V. James-Strain.

Mamie graduated from Richardson High School in 1962 and received her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education from Florida A & M University. She then embarked on her lifes work as an educator for the Columbia County School System for 34 years. Until her health declined and made it impossible, she was an active member of her church, Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church and the Lake City community. Mamie had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went.

She was preceded in death by her brother Kendrick McGuire and her Son-in-Law Kevin Strain. Mamie will be fondly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, James H. James; daughter, Teresa James-Strain; sister, Mary McGuire Williams; brothers, Hayward McGuire(Nora), Hardrick McGuire(Flossie); nephews, Andre McGuire and Marcus Williams (Natarcha) like sons; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special friends: Thelma Lofton, Lucille Mizell, Alma Owens, Dorthena Harps, Florence Wilson, Tiny Clayton, Rochelle Gray, Donna Mosley and Margaret Robinson.

Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, 541 NE Davis Ave Lake City, FL. Refreshments will be served.

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the auditorium of the Columbia County School Board, 372 W. Duval St. Lake City, FL. Minister Ellsworth J. McGuire, officiating.

