Nancy Was born October 30, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She lived in many places while growing up in the Unite States Army, residing in Virginia, Washington D.C., South Carolina, Hawaii, and Germany before her family settled in Lake City, FL in 1972. She graduated high school at Forrest Hills Academy in 1977, graduated LCCC with her associate degree in 1988 and graduated from Florida State University from the school of criminology in 1990. She was a retired juvenile delinquency counselor with the juvenile alternative services program, supervising Columbia, Hamilton, and Suwanee Counties.

Nancy enjoyed spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting and traveling the beaches of Florida.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Major Gerald Bauman and Braunda McBride Bauman, two brothers: Robert and Craig Bauman and sister Jerylan Bauman. She is survived by her husband: Stephen Anderson; three daughters: Stephanie (Andy) McCook, Jennifer (Ricky) Anderson, and Lisa (Chris) Anderson. She leaves behind five very special grandchildren: Abbigail McCook, Anderson McCook, Alex Anderson, Ayden Anderson and Aaron Anderson all of Lake City, FL

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Memorial Chapel of Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at

Dees-Parrish Family Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.

