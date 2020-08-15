1/1
Margaret Hughes Adams
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Hughes Adams, age 92, of Lake City, Florida, went to join our Heavenly Father, at her residence on August 12, 2020 with family by her side. Margaret was born on July 14, 1928 in Orlando, Florida to the late Ada Lee and Samuel Alford. She received her BSN in nursing from the Sanitarium Seventh Day Adventist University of Florida and practiced nursing for 54 years. She retired from the VA Hospital in Lake City but that was not enough; she went onto Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville for another few years.
Margaret lived in Lake City for the past 42 years. She was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Lake City. She loved to play the organ and piano. Margaret actively did Bible correspondence studies with prison inmates to get them closer to God. She loved children and seeing the joy in their faces while teaching Sunday school, playing the piano, and signing along with them.
Margaret is preceded in death by her son, Donovan "Buck" Hughes; her brothers Jack Alford (Margie) and Howard Alford (Rochelle); her first husband, Alfred Hale Hughes, Jr.; second husband, Leroy Adams; and step-daughter, Glenda A. Perry. She is survived by her sons Alfred Hale Hughes, III (Peggy) and Robert Ashley Hughes (Louise); step-daughter Brenda A. Leahy (John); granddaughters Brandi Heaton, Nancy Margaret "Maggie" Egan (Sean), Allison Lake (William), Riley Leahy, and Jessica Markham (Chase); grandson John (JT) Leahy; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 148 SW Seminole Terrace, Lake City, Florida 32024. The family will gather afterwards at 1:30 pm at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. following the 1:30 p.m. receiving of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Margaret's honor to The Seventh Day Adventist Church of Lake City, Florida PO Box 645 Wellborn, FL 32094 (her beloved church). Also, in lieu of flowers,
The family wishes to acknowledge Community Hospice Palliative Care of Columbia County, 163 SW Stonegate Terrace Suite 105, Lake City, Florida, 32024, attention Jill Gaylord. The family expresses their many thanks for all the help and support they gave to Margaret and her family.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205, is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial Gathering
01:30 PM
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Seventh Day Adventist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
9047819262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved