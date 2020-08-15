Margaret Hughes Adams, age 92, of Lake City, Florida, went to join our Heavenly Father, at her residence on August 12, 2020 with family by her side. Margaret was born on July 14, 1928 in Orlando, Florida to the late Ada Lee and Samuel Alford. She received her BSN in nursing from the Sanitarium Seventh Day Adventist University of Florida and practiced nursing for 54 years. She retired from the VA Hospital in Lake City but that was not enough; she went onto Baptist Hospital in Jacksonville for another few years.

Margaret lived in Lake City for the past 42 years. She was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Lake City. She loved to play the organ and piano. Margaret actively did Bible correspondence studies with prison inmates to get them closer to God. She loved children and seeing the joy in their faces while teaching Sunday school, playing the piano, and signing along with them.

Margaret is preceded in death by her son, Donovan "Buck" Hughes; her brothers Jack Alford (Margie) and Howard Alford (Rochelle); her first husband, Alfred Hale Hughes, Jr.; second husband, Leroy Adams; and step-daughter, Glenda A. Perry. She is survived by her sons Alfred Hale Hughes, III (Peggy) and Robert Ashley Hughes (Louise); step-daughter Brenda A. Leahy (John); granddaughters Brandi Heaton, Nancy Margaret "Maggie" Egan (Sean), Allison Lake (William), Riley Leahy, and Jessica Markham (Chase); grandson John (JT) Leahy; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 148 SW Seminole Terrace, Lake City, Florida 32024. The family will gather afterwards at 1:30 pm at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. following the 1:30 p.m. receiving of friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Margaret's honor to The Seventh Day Adventist Church of Lake City, Florida PO Box 645 Wellborn, FL 32094 (her beloved church). Also, in lieu of flowers,

The family wishes to acknowledge Community Hospice Palliative Care of Columbia County, 163 SW Stonegate Terrace Suite 105, Lake City, Florida, 32024, attention Jill Gaylord. The family expresses their many thanks for all the help and support they gave to Margaret and her family.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205, is serving the family.

