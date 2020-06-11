Ms. Marguerite Doris Morgan-Cooper, 88, passed away June 5, 2020 in Douglas, Georgia. Doris was born June 25, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Earl and Marguerite Erixton.Doris worked as a secretary in the insurance industry. She was a member of the Live Oak Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she assisted with the Relief Society of the church. She enjoyed researching genealogy. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Morgan and her son, Roger Morgan. She later remarried Earnest Cooper who also preceded her in death.Ms. Morgan-Cooper is survived by her daughters, Beverly Jackson, Cummings, GA and Donna Stormant, Douglas, GA; brother, Bobby Erixton, White Springs, FL; eight grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.A Graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Harris Family Cemetery in White Springs, FL.Arrangements are under the direction of the DEES-PARRISH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 458 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32025 386-752-1234. Please leave messages of condolence and memories at Parrish