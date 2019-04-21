Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian S. Lewis. View Sign

Marian S. Lewis, age 86, a long time resident of Lake City, FL, passed away on April 11, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Jackson, MO. Mrs. Lewis was born December 21, 1932 to Charles and Myrtle Sutton in Farmington, MO. Preceding her in death are daughter, Dawn Christine Lewis, and grandson, Jeremy Michael Jones. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Denise Sutton (Kevin) and her granddaughter, Ashley Hoffman. Also surviving are special friends Gale Tedder (Ricky) and Barbara Roberts (Stephen) as well as many other friends in Missouri, Georgia and Florida.

Mrs. Lewis grew up in Farmington, MO, graduating with the class of 1950. She worked as a bookkeeper at Tom Fitz Sales Co. and Fitz Chevrolet Buick. Following a move to Sikeston, MO, she earned a bachelor of science degree from Southeast Missouri State University. She taught school at Lee Hunter Elementary School and then worked at the Missouri Division of Welfare in Sikeston. After a move to Fredericktown, MO in 1969, she obtained a position as Alcoholism Counselor in the state hospital in Farmington, MO. In 1973, Mrs. Lewis relocated to Atlanta, GA, where she became a probation/parole officer in the Superior Courts of Fulton County, GA. In 1983, she moved to Central Florida, working in probation and parole in Seminole and Orange counties and in 1990, she transferred to Lake City, FL in Columbia County, continuing there until 1998 when she retired. Since that time, she has enjoyed reading, history, fishing, boating on the Santa Fe River and caring for her many rescued animals.

Per the deceased, there will be no service; however the cremains will be entered next to her daughter, Dawn, in Hillview Memorial Gardens, Farmington, MO.

FORD AND SONS FUNERAL HOME in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is handling arrangements.

