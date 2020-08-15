Marianne Myles Ryder Sampson (Mammaw) born April 28,1929 and passed into the promised presence of the Lord on August 9, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and servant to all.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of seventy 0ne years, Joseph M. Sampson, Sr., (Pappaw) on July 3, 2020. They rejoice together.
She is survived by son, Joseph M. Sampson, Jr. and favorite daughter in law, Teresa Keen Sampson; Daughter Karen Elizabeth Sampson Moore and Son in law Kenneth Moore; Daughter Deborah Sampson Brannon; Three grandchildren, Christopher Todd Sampson, Laura Jones Sampson; Josey Marie Sampson Corbett, Michael; Joseph M. Sampson, III, Brittainy Keip Sampson; granddaughter in law Melinda Martinez Koehler, Jasper; Great grandchildren, Hannah, Aubree, Lola, Matilda and Linneah Sampson; Hannah, Donovan and Dylan Corbett; Skylar, Zane and Harper Sampson;
Marianne is survived by Sister, Erma Jean Ryder Keifer (Richard deceased); sister Meyna Ryder Williams, Robert Williams; Brother William Carl (Billy) Ryder, Sister in law Lois; Brother in law Walter Sampson, sister in law Muriel; Sister in law Shirley Sampson, Charles H (Junior) Sampson (deceased). She is preceded in death by her father Floyd Ryder, Step father Albert Deason and mother Lola Jackson Deason; Sister Margie Ryder Bailes and husband Red; sister Felicia Ryder Bennett and husband Roy; Brother Nelson Ryder, wife Grace; brother Lloyd Winston (Wink) Ryder, wife Rita; Doris (Red)Ryder, wife Adeline; brother Richard Gladys (Dick) Ryder and wife Myrtle.
Marianne and Joseph were charter members of Lake City Christian Church. Lake City, Fl. They are survived my many beloved Nieces and Nephews and a loving Church family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME. www.icsfuneralservices.com