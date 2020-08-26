1/1
Marianne Sampson
The family of Marianne M. Sampson will receive guests Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:30 11:00 a.m. at Lake City Christian Church located at 2400 SW State Road 247, Lake City, FL 32024. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 with fellowship to follow. Pastor Seth Byrd to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veteran at www.dav.org or the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorprojec
t.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane, Lake City, FL 32055. www.icsfuneralservices.com#

Published in Lake City Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Lake City Christian Church
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lake City Christian Church
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
