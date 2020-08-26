Marianne Sampson

The family of Marianne M. Sampson will receive guests Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:30 11:00 a.m. at Lake City Christian Church located at 2400 SW State Road 247, Lake City, FL 32024. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 with fellowship to follow. Pastor Seth Byrd to officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veteran at www.dav.org
or the Wounded Warrior Project
at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS CREMATION & FUNERAL HOME, 357 NW Wilks Lane, Lake City, FL 32055. www.icsfuneralservices.com#