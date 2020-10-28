Marilyn "Bonnie" Govreau, 89, of O'Brien, passed away early Saturday morning, October 24, 2020 at the Haven-Suwannee Valley Hospice Care Center after an extended illness. She was born in Watertown, Florida on December 28, 1930 to the late Mildred Webb and Claude Mathis. She loved all of God's creatures, especially dogs, cats and horses. In old western movies she usually pulled for the horses instead of the cowboys; unless the cowboy was Sam Elliot. She was in awe of all of creation and could identify many trees, flowers and insects. She was an also avid reader and cross-word puzzle connoisseur. She enjoyed beautiful music and one of her favorite songs besides hymns was "Misty". Her greatest accomplishment was giving her life to Jesus Christ and raising a daughter to do the same. Her greatest desire would be that everyone in her orbit also accept Him as their Savior so she could be reunited with them again one day. She was a faithful member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in O'Brien. She is preceded in death by her husband of 16 years, James Osburn and her second husband of 36 years, Kenneth Govreau.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis McCullough (Scott); stepdaughter: Teresa Rowand; beloved step family: The Osburn's; special friends; Richard and Katie Abernathy, Morris and Barbara Brown, Vera Mobley; beloved church family, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family of Marilyn Govreau wish everyone to know that she is absent from the body but present with the Lord. Her priorities were always clear: faith, family and friends. Although she only gave birth to one biological daughter, she had many kids she adopted in her heart. She loved each one as if they were her own. She was a hard worker and care giver of people who were sick and sometimes dying even though she never held a title of nurse or Hospice worker.
A memorial service for Mrs. Govreau will be conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in O'Brien, FL. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. (one hour prior to the services) at the church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Haven Hospice at 6037 W US Hwy 90 Lake City, Florida 32055 or Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church c/o Barbara Brown at 18230 77th Place, McAlpin, FL 32062. Arrangements are under the direction and care of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com.