Mrs. Marilyn Louise Price Robbins, 89, passed away April 17, 2020, at her home in Muncie, IN. Survivors include her son Jack McClees and wife Kim of Indianapolis, IN, her daughter Debi Howell and husband Steve of Farmland, IN, and Becky Davis and husband Raven of Dunwoody, GA; her sister, Phyllis Ford of Anderson, IN; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was born in Ames, Iowa, in 1930, the youngest of four children born to Frank Price and Inez Akin Price. After attending elementary and junior high school there, she moved with her mother and sister to Anderson, Indiana, where she attended high school and earned her GED. It was in Anderson, that she met Ralph Robbins, who she was married to from 1954 until his death in 2001. The couple settled in Muncie, IN, where they raised their two oldest children, and in 1974, moved to Lake City, FL, where they raised their youngest. After 39 years in Lake City, she moved back to Muncie to be closer to family.

Marilyn loved her family and devoted herself to the love of her life, Ralph, her children, and the Lord. Marilyn served the Lord for over 60 years. She was a woman of kindness and grace, and always saw the good in people. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a love for adventure. She loved to be surrounded by family and friends, and was especially close to her siblings, Betty Kirwan, Billy Price and Phyllis Ford. She loved to entertain and host guests. She loved to be outside, working in her yard, and had a true talent for horticulture. She loved to quilt and knit, especially for the new babies in the family. She loved to sing, dance, play Boggle and play the piano. She always strived to better her education, even taking business courses at Lake City Community College.

Marilyn took great joy in volunteering for her churches. While attending Boyston Baptist church in Muncie and Wesley Memorial United Methodist in Lake City, she held numerous leadership roles. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and hosted traveling church missionaries. In Lake City she was a member of the Joy Singers, who sang and entertained those in nursing homes. She was a long time member of the Hope Circle at Wesley. After she returned to Muncie later in life, she attended Farmland Friends Church where she was involved in the SAM'S Ministry.

Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family gathering will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made in her honor either to the Farmland Friends Parking Lot Fund (PO Box 275, Farmland, IN 47340) or Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (1272 SW McFarlane Ave, Lake City, FL 32025). She will be entombment in the mausoleum of Elm Ridge Memorial Park, Muncie, IN. WILSON SHOOK FUNERAL HOME, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN has been entrusted with arrangements.

