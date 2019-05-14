Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Lulu Advent Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Roberts Williams, 76 of Lake City, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home in Lake City, Florida. Ms. Williams was born in Lake City, to the late Joe Roberts and Katheryn Gillen Roberts. She was a lifelong resident of Lake City. Ms. Williams worked for Aero Corporation for over 15 years and for many years with several local restaurants, including King Karls. She did much of this as a single working mother of two, while very common now, it was a rarity back then. Ms. Williams had varying interests but at the heart of it all was giving and making others happy. She enjoyed her annual Mayhaw harvesting and making jelly to share with family and friends and was well known for baking and decorating cakes. Ms. Williams loved growing her roses and spending time with her grandchildren. Ms. Williams was a member of the Lulu Advent Christian Church. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Timothy Shad Griffis.

Survivors include her children, Debra Ann Jenkins Aldridge (Dwayne), Lake City and Charles Lacy Jenkins, Jr. (Susan), Lutz, FL; two sisters, Martha Marie Waldron, Lake City, and her twin sister, Carolyn Griffin (Jack), Ponte Vedra Beach; one brother Keith Dwayne

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at the Lulu Advent Christian Church with former Pastor Butch Nelson, officiating. Interment will follow in the Gillen Cemetery in Lulu, FL. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025; 386-752-1954.

