Marion Elizabeth Woods
Marion Elizabeth Woods, 95, of Macclenny, Florida peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at W. Frank Wells Nursing Home. She was raised in Macclenny by her parents, Etta Commander Bird and Benjamin Bird. After attending school in Baker and Columbia Counties, she furthered her education graduating from Florida Memorial College of St. Augustine, FL. She worked in the Baker County school system. Marion attended St. James Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Edgar Woods.
Mrs. Woods leaves to cherish her memory a devoted cousin, Catina Jones (Clarence); special niece, Connie Simmons (Greg); sister-in-law, Leolyn Woods; special cousins, Geraldine Harris, Leonard Moore (Willie Mae), Dan Gibbs; hosts of other relatives and friends.
A graveside celebration of life for Mrs. Woods will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mt. Herman Cemetery, Macclenny, FL.
Arrangements entrusted to COMBS FUNERAL HOME, 292 NE Washington St., Lake City, FL, (386) 752-4366. "The Caring Professionals"

Published in Lake City Reporter on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Combs Funeral Home
292 NE Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
386-752-4366
