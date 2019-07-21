Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home 3596 South Highway 441 Lake City , FL 32025 (386)-752-1954 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Mikesville Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Means Brown, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and teacher, died peacefully at her home on July 17, 2019. Marjorie was born in her family home in Mikesville, Florida, on August 14, 1918, daughter of Nina Green Means and David Asbury Means. She was a graduate of Ft. White High School and the Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University), where she majored in Home Economics. Upon returning to Lake City, she met her husband, Roy Chalker Brown, a prominent banker with the State Exchange Bank (now Bank of America) for over 50 years. She and Roy were married at the Mikesville Presbyterian Church in June, 1941, with the Reverend J. G. Hutchinson officiating. Marjorie taught at Columbia High School for 38 years and remained intensely interested in the lives of the students she taught, with a particular affinity for the Girls of the Class of 1948.

Marjorie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City, but in recent years she attended services at her childhood church, Mikesville Presbyterian Church. Her son recalls that there was never a time when there was a question about whether or not the family would attend church. If there was a church service, we were there. The love for church was a genetic trait. Each generation, as far as history can be researched, provided Presbyterian elders, and her great grandfather, Dr. Samuel C. Means and his siblings were true church planters, being directly involved in formation of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, the Presbyterian church of Micanopy, and the Mikesville Presbyterian Church.

Marjorie was deeply involved in the civic and social life of Lake City. Until very recently, she was a member of as many as five bridge clubs, but she was forced to give up playing bridge when she was declared legally blind. She was shocked to find out that being declared legally blind would also mean that she had to give up driving. She loved parties, and she and Roy were among the first to hit the dance floor at any opportunity. They also had great travel adventures and she celebrated her 90th birthday in Paris. During her time in Paris, it was determined that she climbed over 10,000 steps. Her legacy of love, grace and unbridled determination will continue to live in the hearts of all who knew her.

Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, Nina and David Means, by her husband, Roy, by her sister Audrey Means Clements, and her brother Harold Means. She is survived by her only child, Donald Emery Brown and his wife, Becky, by her grandchildren, Susan Brown and David Brown, as well as her beloved great grandchildren, William Brown and Emery Brown.

Services celebrating her life are to be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Mikesville Presbyterian Church, with a reception following the service for friends and family at the historic Means homeplace, where she was born nearly 101 years ago. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mikesville Presbyterian Church Fund, Post Office Box 540777, Orlando, FL 32854-0777. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S. US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954

